Disha Patani is breaking the internet again with her sultry avatar in an orange bikini. The actor posted this super hot picture on Instagram following the footsteps of his boyfriend Tiger Shroff who posted a picture of his well-toned abs just 2 days before.

Disha Patani is breaking the internet again with her sultry avatar in an orange bikini.

Disha Patani is breaking the internet again with her sultry avatar in an orange bikini. The actor posted this super hot picture on Instagram following the footsteps of his boyfriend Tiger Shroff who posted a picture of his well-toned abs just 2 days before. In the photo, looking away from the camera the actress can be seen flashing her gorgeous smile making it difficult for her fans to stop gazing at her.

Now, it’s not the first time when Disha has posted a steamy photo of hers in a beachwear right? She has done it in the past and by all means, she should do it in the future. Bhaagi 2 actress is a beach baby and loves to flaunt and by the reactions of her fans should not stop at any cost.

Patani was recently chilling in the Maldives with boyfriend Tiger and posted a number of pictures from the holiday album that was equally alluring and tempting. She loves water, and her fans love it when she decides to show those curves of hers.

Only by looking at her Instagram handle, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is a bikini lover and enjoys spending her time at quaint beaches.

Coming at her work front, she will be next seen with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Bharat. She is training hard for her next venture and is quite excited to share the screen space with someone as big as Salman and Priyanka.

☘️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

Westinxdisha❤️ @westin A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 11, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 8, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

🤠🏝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More