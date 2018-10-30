Disha Patani photos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is currently prepping for her upcoming film Bharat, is taking social media by storm with her latest Instagram post. In the photo, the beautiful diva is looking captivating in a red dress as she poses with a bottle of perfume. Looking absolutely stunning, Disha Patani is proving that she is one of the most gorgeous divas in Bollywood.

Known to rule hearts with her stunning looks and stellar acting skills, Bollywood actor Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her with her gorgeous photos. Whenever she uploads the new photo or videos, it goes viral in no time reflecting her massive stardom and undeniable charm. On October 30, Tuesday, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Donning a red dress, the gorgeous lady is seen posing with a bottle of perfume. With sparkling eyes, red lips and her shiny hair parted to another side, Disha is glowing in the sunkissed photo and looks absolutely mesmerising. As she stands against the backdrop of red flowers, she is captivating her fans and followers with her sensuous expressions.

Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already more than 3 lakh likes. Even though the comment section under the photo is disabled, the photo has taken over social media reflecting her fans and followers’ adoration towards the photo and the star herself.

Workwise, Disha Patani was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. After Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit the screens in 2019.

