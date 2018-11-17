Disha Patani photos: The social media sensation with 14.8 million followers on Instagram every now and then takes the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots whether it be walking the red carpet or going for dinner dates with rumored boyfriend tiger Shroff in a casual attire. Her latest picture on Instagram has already garnered 1.4 million likes and the count seems unstoppable. Photos inside

Bollywood diva Disha Patani looks sweltering hot in her latest photoshoot, see photo

Ever since Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has made it clear that she is here to stay. The social media sensation with 14.8 million followers on Instagram every now and then takes the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots whether it be walking the red carpet or going for dinner dates with rumored boyfriend tiger Shroff in a casual attire. Disha Patani aces all the looks.

Talking about her latest picture, she is donning a simple white sleeveless top and faded blue jeans, She has complemented her fun attire with nude lipstick and kohled eyes. Shared a few hours ago, the picture has already garnered 1.4 million likes and the count seems unstoppable and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty.

Bollywood queen Disha Patani started her acting career in Tollywood industry with Loafer in 2015, and since then she has never looked back. Recently she also featured in Baaghi 2 opposite her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff. On the work front, Disha is shooting for her role of a Trapeze dancer in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

