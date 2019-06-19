In her latest Instagram post, Disha Patani can be seen in her Calvin clad black bikini.As always, her pictures have always left her fans stunned.

In the latest Instagram picture, Disha Patani can be seen flaunting with her streamlined body on a poolside. She looks just stunning in her Calvin clad look. Her smoky eyes and open hair give her a complete sexy look. It is not the first time, the diva shared her picture. Her Instagram handle is brimmed with her sultry pictures.

With a fuming number of over 22.2 million followers on the social media handle, the picture has gained over 6 lakh likes within an hour. She has set the internet on fire with her too hot to handle pictures. The fans are mesmerised as always with her sensual looks.

The diva recently celebrated her 27th birthday. She also welcomed a Persian cat in her family and named her Keety.

On the work front, she was seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Since its release, the movie is setting record-breaking trends at the box office. Till now, it has earned a total of 200 crores, making it the biggest release of the year. In the movie, Patani was seen in the song Slow Motion, her yellow saree look was loved by all and continues to do so.

The diva started her career in the film industry with a Telugu film Loafer back in 2015. However, she is known for her 2016 movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which marked her first step in the Bollywood Industry. In the movie, she was cast opposite Sushant as Priyanka Jha. Her next blockbuster was Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff.

We are waiting for her next release Malang.

