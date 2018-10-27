Bollywood diva Disha Patani in her latest video is posing for the fashion magazine- Maxim India. Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 20,000 views and the count seems unstoppable. In the video disha is dressed in a white crop top, denim shorts, off shoulder denim shirt and a leopard bralette as she poses for the camera.

Disha Patani photos: Bollywood diva looks alluring in her latest Instagram post, see photo

One of the budding actresses of the Bollywood industry Disha Patani who is famous for her curvaceous body and her exquisite looks is breaking the internet with her latest photo shoots. Bollywood diva Disha Patani made her acting debut with the movie Loafer in 2015 opposite Tollywood actor Varun Tej and her Bollywood debut with M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2017. Talking about her latest video Disha Patani can be seen posing for a fashion magazine- Maxim India. Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 20,000 views and the count seems unstoppable. In the video disha is dressed in a white crop top, denim shorts, off shoulder denim shirt and a leopard bralette as she poses for the camera.

Work-wise, Disha’s last release Baaghi 2 an action movie, opposite Tiger Shroff emerged as a blockbuster hit and crossed 100 crore mark at the box office. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, which is one of the most awaited movies of 2019. Disha Patani has been honored with many awards for her mesmerizing performance in MS Dhoni such as BIG Zee Entertainment Awards, Star Screen Awards, Stardust Awards, International Indian Film Academy Awards and Films Of India Online Awards.

Take a look at some of the most alluring pictures of Bollywood diva here:

