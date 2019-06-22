Disha Patani photos: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani's latest photo which was shared by one of her fan pages on social media has set the Internet on fire!

Disha Patani photos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has been storming the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which are too hot to handle! In the latest picture shared by one of her fan pages on social media, the Malang actress looks sizzling in a pink spaghetti top and pink lowers. Disha Patani was spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Disha is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood and has a massive fan base on social media.

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which emerged as the highest opener at the box office of this year so far, will be next seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Malang which is a romantic thriller which is being helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in supporting roles and is slated to hit the big screen in 2020.

Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 post which she starred in movies like Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani is also a fitness freak and her sexy and hot photos take social media by storm in no time! She has a huge fan base on social media and her sexy, sultry and hot photos keep breaking the Internet!

She is the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein.

