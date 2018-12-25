Disha Patani photos: MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2 actor, Disha Patani on Tuesday set the internet on fire with her latest photo. The actor, who has more than 16.3 million followers, shared a picture in a white colour bikini and wished her fans a Merry Christmas. Disha Patani's latest post has garnered thousands of like and the comment section is overloaded with lovely comments and compliments.

Disha Patani photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani again set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. The actor, who spread the magic of her beauty and acting in films like MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2, has the become the new Instagram sensation with a huge fan following of 16.3 million followers. The actor again raised the temperature with her hot looks as she shared a picture in a white bikini. The actor looked super hot as she was donning white colour 2 piece bikini with a cape. Disha Patani, who has a great body, nailed it with her grace and attitude. She complimented the white colour bikini with black colour sunglasses and hair bun.

A day ago, Disha Patani had shared an adorable video in which she turned as a cute Santa. the star is making cute expressions and is using Instagram Santa filter as she poses for the camera. The video garnered 878k views in a very small time span and the count is running like an asteroid. On the professional front, Disha will be seen in the movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie is slated to relax next year on the occasion of Eid and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

