Disha Patani photos: Get ready to meet Bollywood diva Disha Patani's new love Goku. On October 29, Disha took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of her new pet dog. In the photo, her pet dog can be seen cuddling in a pink blanket. With this, Goku has joined Disha's two pets- Bella and Jasmine. Have a look at Disha Patani's pet Goku here:

That Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are a couple is no secret. Be it mesmerising the audience with their on-screen chemistry or being spotted at events, their actions speak a lot louder than their words. With that, Disha’s affection towards her pets is not hidden from anyone on social media. So and so, they also have their own Instagram account. On October 29, the diva took to her official Instagram account to introduce a new member in her squad, who might compete with Tiger for Disha’s attention.

Sharing a photo for the little muchkin cuddled up in a pink blanket, Disha welcomed him and revealed that his name is Goku. Isn’t he so adorable?! Apart from Goku, Disha has a dog named Bella and a kitten named Jasmine.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s new love Goku here:

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already received over 118, 348 likes. With this, her fans and followers are up for a discussion on the inspiration behind Goku’s name. Calling her a DBZ fan to questioning her decision to name him Goku, it has met with mixed reactions from everyone. With her sensuous and sultry photos, Disha Patani not on rules hearts but also takes social media by storm.

Workwise, Disha Patani was last seen in blockbuster film Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, that crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. After this, she will be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Sunil Grover.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More