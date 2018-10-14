Bollywood beauty, Disha Patani is known as one of the most sizzling actors in the town. Be it rocking the chic girl looks to dazzling in a complete desi avatar, she plays it all well. This time too, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in a gorgeous red dress that is sure to sweep you off your feet. Check it out here:

Bollywood hottie Disha Patani has yet again created a buzz with her sizzling avatar. The girl who is popular for her curvaceous body and her fitness regime always wins a million hearts with every other photo. Disha Patni has recently uploaded photos of her on her official Instagram account donning a complete red look and it is taking the social media by storm. Be it body goals or beauty goals, the Baaghi actor inspires her fans with setting both of it. Disha captured a lot of headlines when she got titled as the national crush of India by youngsters on social media and enjoyed all the love.

In her latest Instagram photo, she is looking gorgeous as ever sporting a red sleeveless gown. The actor is smiling with all her heart and it is a bliss to look at. Here’s the alluring photo of her:

The beachy and wavy hairdo of this diva is adding all the glam to her look. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 13.7 million on her Instagram account, Disha Patani sways her fans with different fashion experiments of her. She was also made the brand ambassador of ethnic-wear brand Aurelia and in its advertisement, she can be seen dazzling in beautiful desi avatars.

The actor debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Many of her fans are unaware of the fact that prior than this movie, she also starred in Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej.

