Bollywood actor Disha Patani who is known for her bodacious personality is winning the internet with her new funny meme avatar in the latest Nescafe ad. The viral wink by internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is recreated by Disha Patani in this quirkiest video. Watch it here:

After Rahul Gandhi, Disha Patani is giving a competition to our wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier. The Baaghi 2 actress, while featuring in an advertisement for Nescafe, enacted the most famous memes of the year. Starting from Aao Kabhi Haveli par’ to ‘Gormint aunty’ and the Thug life meme, Disha Patani can be seen in the funniest avatars, rocking it all.

Ever since the flirtatious wink of Priya Prakash Varrier went viral, a series of memes flooded the internet. Adding to the league of funniest memes in her ad, Disha Patani winked all our hearts away with her version of the wink. Few days before Valentine’s day, a video song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral, featuring Priya Prakash Varrier as a school girl flirting in the classroom with her on-screen boyfriend played by Roshan Abdul Rahoof. After this viral video, Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight internet sensation earning lots of followers and a heavy fanbase.

Bollywood hottie Disha has no doubt taken the wink to another level, giving it a fun touch. The Nescafe advertisement is creating a buzz on the internet as it is showing the funny side of this sexy diva in an awesome manner.

The video shows Disha sitting on a chair, attending an official meeting wherein she gets agitated of her colleagues sending her memes all the time. The MS Dhoni lead loses her mind then and swears to show her colleagues the real memes which are followed by a series of recreated memes featuring Disha Patani. The advertisement is funny enough to tickle your funny bone. Although all the meme characters enacted by the gorgeous lady looks savage, the way she played with the viral wink has made all the fans go gaga. Both the pretty ladies justified the flirtatious expression well.

