Bollywood diva Disha Patani has opened up about her experience of working with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. Speaking about her experience, Disha revealed that she had to do a lot of hard work to cope up with Tiger's energy. She further added that the trailer of the film will be launched on February 21. Baaghi 2 has been scheduled for a theatrical release on March 30, 2018.

After winning the hearts of audiences with her debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha Paatni is back at the forefront with her much-anticipated film Baaghi 2 opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Just before the trailer launch of the film on February 21, Disha has opened up about her experience of working with the superstar and revealed that it was indeed really hard for her to cope up with his energy. In an interview with IANS, She said, “I had to do a lot of hard work because he is very hardworking and to cope up with his energy levels, is very hard. It was difficult, but we share a rapport together, and I managed it.

She further added, “I am very excited for Baaghi 2. The trailer is coming on February 21, so let’s see. I can’t wait to see the trailer of our film.” Speaking about her whole experience of working with Baaghi 2’s director Ahmad Khan, the diva gave all the credits of her performance in the film to him and said, “He is amazing and he is such a darling.” If the latest reports are to be believed, Tiger’s family has given their nod for their relationship. Earlier, the diva had also quashed all the rumours of having a rift with Tiger’s mom and called her a sweet person.

Recently, when Disha was asked to reveal her idea of love, she emphasized that it should be a mix of family and friendship. “For me, the idea of love would be sharing everything with one person and not being judged. It should be a mix of family and friendship,” she said. Baaghi 2 has been scheduled for a theatrical release on March 30, 2018.