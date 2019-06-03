Disha Patani shares interesting details ahead of Bharat release: After enthralling the fans with acing her grooves with perfection, the fans can’t wait anymore to witness the actress’s stellar performance on the bigger screen and are actually counting days for Bharat’s release.

Disha Patani, the hottest actress in the industry, who is currently gearing up for her big-budget film 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan gives us insights on her career path which has paved her way towards her success in the Industry making her the most sought after actress all across.

Talking about her journey as an aspiring actress Disha shares, “I struggle every day to become better. When I shifted to Mumbai, I used to stay in a modest apartment. I used to share it with 16-17-year-old foreign models. They couldn’t speak English, but they lived here on their own. They traveled and cooked themselves. Nobody looked after them. That inspired me a lot. We are used to being protected, pampered and taken care of by our parents. I am actually from Uttarakhand, and leaving that to come here was a big decision. I don’t socialize, so I didn’t really face any issues as far as getting accustomed to the city life is concerned. I am a homebody. And beneath the glamourous exterior, I am still the pahadi girl that I used to be.”

The actress has mesmerized all her fans with her hot avatar in yellow saree in Bharat’s dance number, Slow Motion Mein while essaying the role of Radha, Salman Khan’s youth phase lover. The actress’s hot avatar in the yellow Saree also lent an Indian flavor to the song along with the sizzling avatar of that of a trapeze artist.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood Disha Patani known for the bravest choice of films, the young actress is also a sought after name in the brand world. The actress is also the face of several International brands.

The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routine.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri’s Malang.

