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Home > Entertainment News > Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH

Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH

Disha Patani became the centre of attention at the Awarapan 2 success party after a video of the actor dancing to Katrina Kaif’s “Sheila Ki Jawani” surfaced online. The celebration came as the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Disha Patani (Photo:X)
Disha Patani (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 17:22 IST

The success celebrations for Awarapan 2 came with their own viral moment. Disha Patani was seen letting her hair down at the film’s Mumbai success bash, with videos from the evening quickly making their way across social media. In one of the clips, Disha takes over the dance floor as Katrina Kaif’s popular Tees Maar Khan track “Sheila Ki Jawani” plays in the background. Guests can be seen cheering her on as she dances along to the 2010 hit.

For the evening, Disha opted for a glamorous halter-neck dress featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, completing the look with statement earrings and her hair tied back.

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The party came at a particularly significant moment for Awarapan 2, which has emerged as one of the stronger theatrical performers of 2026.

Watch The Video

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A post shared by Disha Patani FanClub (@disha_patani13)

Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore

Released on August 14, the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer opened to around Rs 22 crore and received a major boost over the Independence Day weekend. The film collected Rs 33.75 crore on its second day and finished its first week with more than Rs 113 crore net in India, according to trade figures reported by multiple outlets.

By Day 13, the film had reached around Rs 143 crore in India net and crossed the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone, with reported global earnings of Rs 201.45 crore.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, the sequel has therefore turned into a major commercial success. However, its theatrical run is now entering a tougher phase with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arriving in cinemas and competing for screens and audiences.

What Is Awarapan 2 About?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani alongside Puran Gabbi, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky. The film follows the legacy of the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan, bringing Emraan back to the franchise nearly two decades after the original.

For now, the film’s box-office run has given its team plenty to celebrate and Disha’s impromptu dance has supplied the internet with a little extra entertainment.

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Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH
Tags: Awarapan 2Bollywooddisha pataniEmraan Hashmi

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Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH

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Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH
Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH
Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH
Disha Patani Sets The Dance Floor On Fire At Awarapan 2 Success Bash As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide – WATCH

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