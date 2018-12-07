Bollywood beauty Disha Patani's airport looks always become the talk of the town and now her latest airport look and the photos and videos have once again broken all records on social media. In her latest airport photo, the Baaghi 2 actor looks sexy in a pink jacket and black lowers.

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani’s airport looks always become the talk of the town and now her latest airport look and the photos and videos have once again broken all records on social media. In her latest airport photo, the Baaghi 2 actor looks sexy in a pink jacket and black lowers. Even in the video, Disha Patani looks amazing as she walks with a stunning smile on her face. Disha Patani shot to fame with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

However, she had earlier featured in a few Telugu films such as Loafer. She then featured in a music video titled Befikra along with Tiger Shroff. However, Disha Patani got her big break in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Post that, the diva has featured in films like Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, and Baaghi 2. Disha Patani has garnered immense popularity within very little time and has a huge and very loyal fan base. Disha has a crazy fan following on social media and fans are mad about her photos and videos.

Disha Patani has a number of fan pages on social media sites such as Instagram and Twitter and keeps treating fans with her stunning photos as well as videos.

