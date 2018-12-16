Disha Patani sexy photos: Recently on December 16, 2018, she took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photo shoot, dressed in a beautifully embroidered black lehenga. She has complemented her ethnic avatar with kohled eyes, glittery eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. The picture has managed to garner thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Disha Patani sexy photos: The ever so beautiful Disha Patani started her acting career 3 years back with the Telugu movie Loafer in 2015, but got her breakthrough with M.S Dhoni: The untold story in 2016 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie M.S Dhoni was the highest grosser film of that year which bagged her recognition. Disha enjoys a massive fan following of 15.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Recently on December 16, 2018, she took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photo shoot, dressed in a beautifully embroidered black lehenga. She has complemented her ethnic avatar with kohled eyes, glittery eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. The picture has managed to garner thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Take a look at her photo here:

On the professional front, the fitness queen will be next seen opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat. In the film, she will play the role of a trapeze dancer. Reportedly it is also said that Disha has worked a lot on her body to firing the role of a Trapeze dancer and even the makers are not disclosing her pictures from the shoot. Take a look at her pictures here:

