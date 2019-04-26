Disha Patani’s latest look is all about pink. The actress was recently spotted in Chandigarh for a brand promotion and posted a series of photographs from the event. Dressed in a cute outfit Disha Patani is a sight to behold in pink! Take a look at some of her bikini photos inside.

The Bollywood diva Disha Patani is making the headlines for all the right reason be it her song Slow motion opposite Sallu Bhai aka Salman Khan or now her Calvin Klein pictures, the diva is surely on cloud nine! Taking to her official Instagram handle Disha Patani shared a photo of hers dressed in a cute pink crop top and white skirt, the photo has already crossed 800k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her cute look. She captioned her post as Calvin Klein logomania everywhere. Thank you to all my fans in Chandigarh loved meeting you all.

Well, this isn’t the first time, when Disha Patani posed in Calvin Klein wear! Be it a bikini, monokini or now a simple Calvin Klein crop top, Disha Patani can slay in any outfit. A few days back, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to share one such hot photo of hers in a red bikini and oh boy! she looked hot as ever as she posed for the camera.

Take a look at her photos here:





On the work front, Disha’s latest song Slow motion opposite Salman Khan released yesterday and the video has already crossed 20 million views on youtube in just a day! The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal & Shekhar and Nakash Aziz, penned by Irshad Kamil and bankrolled under the music label T Series. In the song, Disha Patani was seen dancing opposite Salman to the groovy beats in a yellow saree whereas Salman Khan was dressed in a white retro look avatar.

Watch the full song Slow Motion here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Bharat as a Trapeze artist opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover among others in pivotal roles. The other movie which the diva has signed is Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu.

