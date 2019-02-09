Disha Patani sexy photo: The ever so beautiful Bollywood glam doll Disha Patani recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture in which she is walking into the valentines week all dolled up in red! The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 750k plus likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

Disha Patani sexy photo: The avid social media user Disha Patani has once again taken social media by storm with her valentine’s day pictures and we can’t wait to see what she will wear for D-day. The diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture where she is donning a beautiful maroonish red sweater, black jeans and boots. She has captioned her picture as another walk valentines week got me like. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 750k plus likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

She started her acting career with Loafer in 2015 opposite Varun Tej but got her breakthrough in the Bollywood industry after featuring in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. On the professional front, Disha is currently busy in prepping up for her upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles. In the movie, Disha will play the role of a trapeze dancer. The movie is set to hit the silver screens this eid.

Take a look at 15 other times when the Bollywood diva slayed in red!

