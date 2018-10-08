Bollywood diva Disha Patani is dressed in a wine coloured off shoulder sheer lace dress, she has paired her look with the beachy wavey messy hairdo and has rounded off her look with pretty kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. The picture has already garnered 521,964 likes and her comment section is jampacked with compliments and appreciations on her beauty in just four hours.

The social media sensation who is known for her hot body and alluring looks is none other than Disha Patani. She is back to rule the hearts of her fans with her latest Instagram photo. The diva never misses a chance to amaze us that she truly is a class apart. Talking about her latest picture, the Bollywood diva is dressed in a wine coloured off shoulder sheer lace dress, she has paired her look with the beachy wavey messy hairdo and has rounded off her look with pretty kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick.

The picture has already garnered 521,964 likes and her comment section is jampacked with compliments and appreciations on her beauty in just four hours.

Disha Patani can be seen stealing the limelight with her sexy and sultry expressions. The Bollywood beauty, Disha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the blockbuster movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Currently, Disha is basking in the success of her latest movie Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover in the upcoming movie Bharat which is set to hit the silver screen next year in 2019.

