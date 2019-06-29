Disha Patani photos: Disha Patani who was last seen Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat recently shared a series of photos in Mohit Rai styling. Take a look at some of her most gorgeous photos inside!

Disha Patani photos: One of the hottest actresses of the Bollywood industry Disha Patani is a star and she knows it. Be it starring in mega-budget films Such as Bharat to featuring opposite the biggest superstars of our cinema- Salman Khan, Jackie Chan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Tej and more, Disha Patani in a span of just a few years has surely made a name for herself.

Disha Patani started her career back in 2015 with Telugu Film Loafer and made her Bollywood debut with Ms Dhoni: The Untold story starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani is a style icon and one of the most loved actresses.

Recently the internet sensation and fashionista Disha took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a blue maxi dress, and Oh Boy! She is a vision. Dressed in a blue-white strapped maxi dress, the diva has complemented her look with shimmery blue eyeshadow, golden shell earrings, and nude lipstick. Posted an hour back, the pic has already crossed 681k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments.

Take a look at her post here:

Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, where she played the role of a trapeze dancer and even featured in the item song Slow Motion. Apart from this, Disha is currently busy prepping for her upcoming movie Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Going by the Instagram profile of the avid social media star Disha Patani keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities be it photoshoots, songs, or updates on her upcoming movie. Take a look at some of her hot photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App