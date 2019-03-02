Disha Patani photos: Dressed in a beautiful, deep neckline white Anarkali suit Disha Patani is a sight for sore eyes. The picture in a span of just 2 hours has garnered 700k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Disha is a social media sensation with more than 18 million followers on Instagram.

Disha Patani photos: Bollywood’s glamour queen Disha Patani can rock any look whether it be the gym or a gown, Disha never misses a chance to amaze her 18 million followers! Recently Disha took to her official Instagram handle Disha Patani shared a series of pictures dressed in a beautiful off white, plunging neckline white Anarkali suit. She has complemented her attire with diamond jewelry, kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and wavy hair.

The picture in a span of just two hours garnered 610k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty. She has captioned her picture as Styled by fashion designer Mohit rai and makeup and hair by me. Most of the Bollywood is enjoying themselves at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding bash and Disha Patani too was spotted donning this beautiful white attire.

Take a look at her photos here:

On the work front, She will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Varun Dhawan and many others. The movie is going to release worldwide this year on the occasion of eid. She will be seen portraying the role of a trapeze dancer for which as per reports she worked a lot at the gym.

