Disha Patani sexy photo: Baaghi 2 star who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead. Known for her hot workout videos and sexy photos on Instagram, Disha's latest bikini picture in a metallic blue coloured bikini has set the Internet on fire.

Disha Patani sexy photo: Baaghi 2 fame actress, Disha Patani is one of the fittest and beautiful divas of Bollywood industry. The gorgeous lady who made us all go gaga with her amazing performance in South movies, is one of the most searched and followed Instagram sensation. From her workout videos to the sizzling pictures, Patani is quite famous for her workout videos which go viral within seconds. Recently, her spinning tornado workout video set the Internet on fire.

Well, apart from her being fitness freak just like her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, her sexy bikini pictures too become the talk of the town. In a metallic blue coloured bikini with black borders, Patani is seen flaunting her sexy avatar that will definitely drive away your Thursday blues. Forcing her over 18 million followers to fall in love with her more, Disha’s photoshoot for GQ is too hot to handle. Her messy hair, hot red lip colour and sensuous expressions is all that makes her look hot and sexy.

If you missed watching these pictures of Disha Patani that were shared by one of her fan pages on social media, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen as essaying the role of Radha in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni starrer Bharat which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More