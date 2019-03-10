Bollywood bombshell, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest beautiful yet elegant pictures from Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding. The gorgeous diva in a baby pink coloured saree broke the Internet with her looks in the post.

Disha Patani who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sexy bikini pictures and hot workout videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another elegant photo in a baby pink coloured saree with silver embroidery on it. The stunning lady in all smiles, looks having and excited as she posed for a picture for the shutterbugs. Well, the gorgeous lady in a series of pictures shared during Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding, went viral like fire on social media.

If you missed these stunning pictures of Disha Patani, take a sneak peek to her post that has garnered over 576,315 likes in just a few hours of its upload:

The gorgeous diva is expected to attend the star-studded reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta taking place in Jio World Centre, Mumbai, today i.e. March 10. While Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rekha, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawla along with Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Hardik Pandya have already arrived at the reception venue today.

