Disha Patani sexy photo: Baaghi beauty who is all set to make us all go gaga with her upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, once again set the Internet on fire with her sexy picture in a white bikini. White bikini with multi-coloured gym shorts and sexy aviators, Disha Patani stole millions of hearts with her flawless beauty in the latest viral photo that was uploaded just a few hours ago by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

Famous for either her motivating gym videos or pictures, Disha Patani also took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable picture with her pet dog. In a white coloured tee flaunting her beauty, Disha Patani is seen cuddling with her cute dog. The photo which was uploaded minutes ago with a caption stating just love has garnered over 160,857 likes. If you missed taking a sneak peek into Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post, take a look at it here:

Recently, Disha Patani surprised her huge fanbase by making an official announcement of her upcoming movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The romantic horror which is helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series.

