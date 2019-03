Disha Patani sexy photo: Disha Patani who rose to limelight after Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was highly praised by the critics and audience. With over 18 million followers on Instagram, Disha is quite famous for her bikini posts. Take a look at her latest sexy bikini photo:

Disha Patani sexy photo: In a black coloured bikini with rugged denim pants, Disha’s in all smiles photo is all that you need to make your Sunday more happening and special. Her frizzy hair and nude make-up with sensuous expressions took all the limelight in the second picture. Not just that, her unmissable abs will is simply motivation for her huge fan base who are lazy to hit the gym. Well, we all know that this is not the first time that Patani’s photo has inspired us to stay fit and workout just to have a sexy bikini body like her. She is quite famous for treating her followers with sizzling photos and sexy workout videos.

Also, look at the sexy picture shared by Disha Patani in which she is seen flaunting her new Calvin Klein bikini with a white coloured bathrobe. Giving photo courtesy to Anaita Adajania, Disha’s latest post garnered over 1.7 million likes within two days.

Bikini beauty will be seen sharing the screens with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni and Varun Dhawan for the upcoming movie Bharat which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More