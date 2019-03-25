Disha Patani sexy photo: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has been winning the Internet with her latest Instagram post in which she is seen dressed in a sexy pink monokini, have a look at her sexy photo!

Disha Patani sexy photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Indian film fraternity, MS Dhoni fame Disha Patani has been setting the Internet ablaze with her steamy, sexy and seductive photos which she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. The diva, who keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos from her sizzling photoshoots for high-end fashion brand Calvin Klein, on Monday shared another jaw-dropping photo on her Instagram account which has set social media on fire!

In the picture, we see the fashionista dressed in a sexy pink Calvin Klein monokini. Disha Patani is looking too hot to handle in the sexy pink coloured monokini and her raw look and the facial expressions are making her look too hot to handle! Disha Patani’s sultry pose in the photo is breathtaking and the mesmerising looks are making fans fall in love with the Baaghi 2 actress. Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actresses in the Hindi film industry who shot to fame with her phenomenal performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film was a biopic on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and emerged as a blockbuster. Disha Patani, post her Bollywood debut, became a household name and is currently an Internet sensation as well with over 18 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram!

Disha Patani, post her big Bollywood debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starred in films like Baaghi 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff. The film, which was a romantic-drama, emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and marked another blockbuster starring Disha Patani.

The fashion icon, who is reportedly dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 on the occasion of Eid. Bharat, which will have Disha Patani playing a key role, stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Disha Patani will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s horror film Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

