Disha Patani sexy photo: Baaghi 2 fame Disha Patni, who will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo in which she is seen posing with her million dollar smile. The picture has been breaking the Internet!

Disha Patani sexy photo: Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has set social media on the storm with her latest photo which she posted on Instagram. In the picture, we see Disha Patani poses with a bunch of flowers and her killer smile will make your day! Disha, in the photo, is posing in a sexy pink top and her blue eyeliner is to die for! Her flawless skin and glowing face will make her fans fall in love with her all over again! Disha Patani’s photo has gone viral on social media and has received thousands of likes.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was helmed by Neeraj Pandey and emerged as the biggest blockbusters of that year. Disha Patani has also starred in Telugu films like Loafer and has starred in movies like Welcome to New York and Kung Fu Yoga before bagging another big Bollywood film titled Baaghi 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff who is her rumoured boyfriend.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Eid on June 5 this year. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role along with Sunil Grover playing a key role in the film. Disha Patani is reportedly dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff.

She is a social media sensation and has a massive fan base on social media sites. Disha Patani has millions of fans and followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she is also one of the finest dancers in the industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More