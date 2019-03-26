Disha Patani sexy photo: Bollywood beauty who is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Malang and Bharat, took the Internet by storm after her photo in black monokini went viral on social media. The gorgeous diva who made us all go gaga with her bikini photos is seen posing for a picture on the beach.

Disha Patani sexy photo: Bollywood bombshell who is quite famous for her sexy bikini pictures and workout videos, barely skips an opportunity of making her fans go gaga when it comes to updating them about her personal as well as professional life. The gorgeous diva who won millions of hearts with her amazing performance in Baaghi 2 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is often spotted having a gala time with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff whom she met on the sets of Baaghi’s second instalment.

Well, the hottie who enjoys millions of fan following on the Internet, recently set the Internet on fire after her posting her my Calvin Klein photo in a pink coloured monokini. Raising the temperature with her sexy avatar and sensuous expressions in the picture which garnered over 1.4 million likes, Disha Patani surely treated her fans with a perfect hello summers photo. With fans praising her sexiness and beauty at the same time via Instagram comment section, Disha Patani left us with no choice.

Before you take a look at the latest sexy post of Disha Patani, take a look at this viral picture of Disha Paatni in which she is seen wearing a black coloured monokini. Her frizzy hair and no make-up picture reveals her flawless beauty that is worth admiring. Posing as always on the beach, Disha Patani’s post was liked and praised by thousands of followers.

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is currently on floors and will hit the theatres, this Eid which will be lauded on June 5. Made under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan.

Talking about Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Rahul Dev, the romantic horror is helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Ranjan under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series.

