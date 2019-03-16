Disha Patani sexy photo: Bollywood beauty, Disha Patani once again set the Internet on fire with her yet another sexy bikini photo. The gorgeous lady is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her two upcoming project Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang.

Disha Patani sexy photo: Disha Patani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the latest announced project, Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Mohit Suri directorial Malang is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series. Well, not just Malang, our gorgeous diva, Disha Patani is also gearing up to share the frame with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni starrer Bharat which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous and loved divas on the Internet. The stunning lady who was recently spotted having a gala time at the star-studded wedding of Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding, in a beautiful ethnic outfit with rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. Well, the fitness freak is often spotted doing a workout or having fun on the beach in sexy bikinis. One of Disha Patani’s fan page on the photo-sharing app shared a sexy white bikini picture of the beauty. Frizzy hair, nude make-up and a perfect smile on her face make her hot picture look more alluring. Take a look at the picture shared by hottie on social media that went viral on social media:

