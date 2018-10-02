Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently featured on the cover of Travel and Leisure magazine and she shared the photo on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a floral print thigh high-slit off-shoulder gown, Disha Patani looks mesmerizing as she poses for the cover of Travel and Leisure magazine.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently featured on the cover of Travel and Leisure magazine and she shared the photo on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a floral print thigh high-slit off-shoulder gown, Disha Patani looks mesmerizing as she poses for the cover of Travel and Leisure magazine. Disha is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who has won millions of hearts and garnered a massive fan following across the globe after featuring in just two Bollywood films.

Her charming looks and adorable personality is what makes fans go crazy over her! She made her big Bollywood debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and recently featured in blockbuster film Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Disha is one of the most famous social media personalities with over 13 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Her latest photo has gone viral on the Internet and is being loved by all her fans across the country! Disha Patani makes millions of her fans go gaga over her sultry and sexy photos.

