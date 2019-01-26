Disha Patani sexy photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat, is a social media sensation. With her stunning looks, bold photoshoots and on-screen charm, the actor is no less than the national crush of India. Being an avid social media user, Disha keeps treating her fans with her sexy photos that go viral in no time. Have a look at her 10 most-liked posts on Instagram-

With her on-screen charm and an impressive stint in Bollywood, Disha Patani has emerged as one of the most promising actors of 2019. However, it is her bold and sultry photos that have garnered her the tag of the national crush of India. Be it fitness, fashion or dance, Disha aces it all with absolute ease and her Instagram account is truly a visual treat for her fans. Every time the diva shares her new photos or videos, it goes viral in no time making her a social media sensation in a real sense.

As she continues to climb up the ladder of popularity, here is a compilation of Disha Patani’s most liked Instagram posts that drove fans crazy. The star attractions of Disha’s most liked posts include her collaboration with luxury lingerie brand Calvin Klein, posts high on fashion quotient and her dance as well as fitness posts.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s star posts on Instagram:

With more than 17 million followers, Disha is one of the most followed celebrities in India. The next gen star’s massive fanbase among the youth is at par with the leading ladies of Bollywood and it would be no surprise if Disha shines through with her subsequent releases and eventually leading the pack.

On the professional front, Disha’s latest release Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was a blockbuster that crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid.

