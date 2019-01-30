Disha Patani sexy photos: On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ali Abbas directorial Bharat which is set to release worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The movie Bharat will star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani and others in pivotal roles.

Disha Patani sexy photos: The gorgeous Disha Patani started her acting career back in 2015 with Telugu movie Loafer opposite Varun Tej and Posani Krishna Murali and since then she has become a social media sensation with more than 17 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. In her 4 year long career Disha has been very choosy in selecting movies and has only done 6 movies till date. Disha got her breakthrough in 2016 with M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She played the role of Priyanka Singh in the blockbuster hit which had earned more than Rs. 500 crores at the box office.

After featuring in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story she has done Kung Fu Yoga and Welcome to New York but these pictures performed poorly at the box office. One such movie which gained her major recognition is Baaghi 2 opposite rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff in 2018. The action entertainer film was one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 and had earned more than Rs. 253 crores at the box office. On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ali Abbas directorial Bharat which will release this year on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The movie Bharat also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, and Sunil Grover. Disha Patani will play the role of a trapeze dancer for which she has worked really hard.

