Disha Patani has always made her fans go crazy by dropping breathtaking pics on her social media accounts. The hottie always posts jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram handle. The Bollywood sensations started her career in the year 2015 in the Telugu film Loafer starring Varun Tej. Puri Jagannadh directed the movie and it was produced by C. Kalyan under the banner of C.K. Entertainment. The film was unable to leave an impact on the box office but Disha gained high popularity after this film.

She marked her appearance in a music video ‘Befikra’ along with Tiger Shroff.

She got her first Bollywood break in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was directed by Neeraj Pandey. It was a biopic on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was the captain of Indian Cricket Team. The movie was a massive hit and it helped Disha increase her fan base by gaining popularity.

Disha Patani also starred in Baaghi 2 along with Tiger Shroff in the lead role which turned out to be a super hit movie and collected an approximate amount of Rs. 243 Crore.

For making a career in the film industry, she left her studies mid-way and came to Mumbai and dealt with a lot of commercial hurdles in order to survive in the city of dreams. Because of a too hot to handle figure and fine acting skills, Disha became a renowned star of Bollywood industry in no time.

