Disha Patani sexy photos: If you have not yet got over Calvin Klein’s spring 2019 campaign, featuring Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes and Noah Centineo then let’s take the obsession to new heights. Those who have been following Disha Patani on Instagram must have a broad idea that Disha is head over heels in love with the brand. There have been a number of times when Disha had soared temperature online donning Calvin Klein articles. No one would disagree to the fact that in every picture she had posted on the Instagram, she’d been looking uber hot.

Well, the article encapsulates her love for Calvin Klein and how much she adores the brand. It all started in 2018 when Patani first got featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan sporting Calvin Klein lingerie. The diva looked smoking hot as she smiled all confidently while striking an impeccable pose to the camera.

After that came numerous occasions when Disha wore the put on the lingerie and made our hearts skip a beat. Every time she posted a picture with the brand’s article on, she created a buzz online, well, she is still continuing to do so.

Here are some of her much talked about Calvin Klein avatars that have been the talk of the town for all the sexy reasons.

The picture below actually made some unreachable fashion goals as only the Baaghi 2 actor can don something like this. Her style statement actually got a lot of attention on several social media platforms.

So far the actor has shown her acting skills in Baaghi 2. The picture was a blockbuster and made several records. In the picture, she was featured opposite to her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Apart from that, the actor is all set with her two upcoming films, which are Bharat and Malang. In Bharat, she will be seen along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to release on Eid this year.

In Malang, she will be seen along with Aditya Roy Kapoor. The shooting for the film has just kicked-up and will release in 2020.

