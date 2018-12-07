Disha Patani started her career in the Tollywood industry with her movie Loafer along with Varun Tej in 2015. Though the film didn't do well at the box office but got Disha Patani recognition. The very next year in 2016 Disha Patani featured in the music video helmed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar opposite Tiger Shroff in Befikra.

One of the hottest actresses of the Bollywood industry Disha Patani started her career in the Tollywood industry with her movie Loafer along with Varun Tej in 2015. Though the film didn’t do well at the box office but got Disha Patani recognition. The very next year in 2016 Disha Patani featured in the music video helmed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar opposite Tiger Shroff in Befikra.Reportedly, Disha Patani is very choosy with scripts and has till now only done 5 movies. On the professional front, Disha will be seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, among others. In the movie, Disha will play the role of a trapeze artist and has shot some unique pieces for the movie. The movie is set to release next year on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Currently, Disha Patani was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite her rumored beau Tiger Shroff. The movie revolved around Ronny – Tiger Shroff and Neha- Disha Patani, in the movie Tiger is playing the role of a battle-hardened army officer who fights with the drug lords and Russian henchmen to save his ex-lover’s (Neha) kidnapped daughter. Though the duo hasn’t confirmed whether they are dating or not, by paparazzi has seen the duo going for dates. Check out some of the sexiest pictures of Disha Patani here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More