Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has become an Internet sensation. Disha Patani might be only a few years old in the industry but has a massive fan following across the nation! Her fan following on social media sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook is proof that she is indeed a social media sensation.

On Friday afternoon, a throwback photo of Disha Patani sharted doing rounds on the Internet in which the Baaghi 2 actress in dressed in a sexy red bikini. Her perfect curves and sexy toned body has driven fans crazy! Disha Patani is one of the most talked about new-age celebs and will be next seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on Eid 2019. Disha Patani has also featured in Telugu films such as Loafer and has starred in a music video titled Befikra along with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

