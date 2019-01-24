Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is busy shooting for Salman Khan starrer Bharat, is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses. A fan page of Disha Patani shared her sexy bikini photos which have taken social media by storm. Have a look at her stunning photos!

Bollywood hottie Disha Patani has the sexiest body and figure and her bikini photos on social media are proof! From the stunning beach photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account to her photoshoots in hot bikinis and monokinis which are shared by Disha Patani’s fan pages, the actress leaves no stone unturned to set the temperature soaring on the Internet! Once again, two stunning photos of Disha Patani in a sexy black bikini and a sizzling blue Calvin Klein bikini has gone viral on the Internet.

Shared by one of Disha Patani’s fan pages on Instagram, the diva looks sizzling hot as she poses in her bikini avatar. In the first photo, where Disha is dressed in a hot black bikini, the Baaghi 2 actress is looking super sexy as she winks making a tempting pose. Her black boots are making her look even more stylish. In the other photo, her smile and the casual pose is to die for! Disha Patani is one of the prettiest and sexiest Bollywood actresses and shot to fame after she made her Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Disha later featured in romantic-drama Baaghi 2 along with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff and the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year.

Disha Patani will be now seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen this year.

