Disha Patani sexy photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat, has shared her latest photo. In the photo shared by Disha on her Instagram, she looks picture-perfect in a pink dress. As she clicks a beautiful selfie, Disha looks drop dead gorgeous and is making many go weak in the knees. Shared on her official Instagram account a few hours, the photo is on a record-breaking spree in terms of likes. Have a look at Disha Patani's latest selfie here-

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is not just on a hit run at the box office but also in the hearts of fans. After delivering a blockbuster with her last year’s release Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha is now gearing up for her next film Bharat, which is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. Along with her professional stint, it is her stunning looks and bold photoshoots that often end up garnering attention and this time is no different.

On Saturday, Disha took to her official Instagram account to share her latest selfie that is racing hearts. With minimal makeup and hair swept to one side, it is Disha’s magnetic eyes that are doing all the talking. Donning a low-cut pink top, the latest selfie of the stunner is enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. No wonder, Disha Patani is considered as one of the most stunning ladies of Bollywood film industry at the moment.

Garnering over 513,832 likes and counting, the photo has gone on a rampage on social media as the fans and followers of the diva cannot stop hitting the like button. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a sea of praises and compliments.

Slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover in prominent roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the teaser of the upcoming is expected to be released on January 26, i.e Republic Day 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More