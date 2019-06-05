Disha Patani sexy photos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her Bharat Premiere. The diva was seen hand in hand with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Some other stars who were at the premiere were- Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and many more newcomers.

Disha Patani sexy photos: Bharat star looks hot as ever in white crop top

Disha Patani sexy photos: The ever so stunning actor Disha Patani has yet again won hearts with her latest photo. Dressed in a casual white corset, blue jeans, and high heels, the diva is surely a sight for sore eyes! Disha Patani who plays the role of a trapeze dancer in Salman Khan starrer Bharat was yesterday night seen at the premiere where she walked in with rumored beau and Bagghi 2 costar Tiger Shroff hand in hand and made it official as they posed for the cameras together!

The Bharat movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, comedian Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and many more stars. Getting back to the premiere it was one star-studded event from newbies Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaraia, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Tiger Shroff, Daisy Shah, Ishan Katter, to Mouni Roy, and Made in Heaven star Shashank Arora.

Posted an hour back the photo has already crossed 506k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beuaty and her styling! The diva started her acting career back in 2015 with Loafer and made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The untold story in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput as Priyanka but bagged recognition with Baaghi 2 opposite rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Check out her latest post here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The movie will go on floors next year and the shooting for it has already begun in the Maldives. The movie is said to be one big masala entertainer as per reports!

Take a look at more videos from the Bharat premiere here:

