Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role has once again set the Internet on fire with her airport look. Disha is not very old in the industry but has a crazy fan following across the globe. She is indeed a social media and Internet sensation with a huge fan following and a number of fan pages on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, among others.

Her airport looks are extremely stunning and in a recent photo of Disha Patani’s airport look in which the diva looks ravishing has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Disha Patani looks stunning in a casual tracksuit as she walks out the of the airport. Her smile is worth a million dollars and Disha Patani has once again set screens on fire with her beauty! She made her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and later featured in films like Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani is allegedly dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff and their photos keep surfacing on social media.

