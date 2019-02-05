Disha Patani has just shared her latest Instagram Video which is about her Valentine date. If you are a fan of the diva and want to go on a beautiful date with the sizzling Disha Patani to make a memorable Valentine this year, check out how you can win a date with the actress by watching the video here.

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood and we all know that the diva is a super active when it comes to using of social media platform. According to the latest updates, the actress has just uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen in a simple avatar and explaining about how one can be her date this Valentines Day, i.e. on February 14.

According to the post on the diva’s social media handle, This Valentine’s, Reliance Trends and Filmfare are organising a Valentine date with Disha Patani and her fans. And for that Disha’s fans need to make a short video based on their talent and upload the same by 7th Feb along with the hashtag #TrendsDateWithDisha.

Disha took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “This Valentine’s, @reliancetrends and @filmfare want one of you to go for a date with me! All you have to do is upload a short video telling me why I should go on a date with you 🙂 This is going to be so much fun.”

