Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani, who was recently seen in the item song Slow Motion in the Salman Khan film Bharat has set the internet with fire in blue denim shorts. Check out the photos below.

Disha Patani, the Bollywood sensation, who recently featured in the film Bharat has once again set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo. The actor had made her debut in the industry with the movie MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story and since then the diva has been in news for her back to back amazing performances.

According to the latest reports, the diva has shared a photo on her social media handle, where she is seen wearing a blue denim short paired with a white round neck top.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in a new avatar on the upcoming film Malang. In the film, the diva will be performing aquatic actions and the audience will get to witness their favorite actress’ new side.

A source close to the actress also revealed that Disha is very fond of water sports and she loved doing the film. In the film there will be sequences in which Disha will be doing sports like sub wing, kite surfing, and scuba diving.

The Baaghi 2 actress is known to be very active in social media who keeps her fans engaged by sharing her beautiful pictures on her Insta account. The actress is extremely popular and she makes sure that she keeps her fans up-to-date by uploading sizzling and hot photos and videos through her social media account.

