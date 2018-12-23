Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani is undoubtedly a social media sensation and her sultry and hot photos are just too hot to handle! On Sunday morning, a throwback photo of the MS Dhoni star started doing rounds on social media and the photo has taken over the Internet!

Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani is undoubtedly a social media sensation and her sultry and hot photos are just too hot to handle! On Sunday morning, a throwback photo of the MS Dhoni star started doing rounds on social media and the photo has taken over the Internet! In the photo, we see Disha Patani dressed in sexy black lingerie with ripped denim jeans and we must say that Disha is looking stunning and sexy in that striking pose! Disha Patani is not very old in the industry but already has a massive fan following across the globe.

Her photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account take social media by storm and now her throwback photo in black lingerie and denim jeans have been breaking the Internet! Disha Patani made her big debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and Disha Patani was next seen in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff which was one of the highest box office grosser as well.

Disha Patani has previously featured in Telugu films and a few music videos as well. She will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is slated to hit the big screen in 2019 on the occasion of Eid.

