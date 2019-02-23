Disha Patani sexy video: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actor Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to share her workout video. The gorgeous diva who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her pictures and videos, in the latest post is seen doing slap spin tornado, beating her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's record of spinning.

Disha Patani sexy video: No doubt, the lady is hot, sexy, beautiful and of course one of the most talented divas of Bollywood industry. Her work in the films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2 is still appreciated by the critics and audience. Often spotted with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff outside Mumbai eateries, Disha is also a fitness freak and her Instagram videos are proof that nobody can beat her dedication.

The gorgeous diva on February 22, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest workout video in which she is seen doing slap spin tornado. Well, she definitely has broken all records of Shroff by spinning like a tornado in the video. In a pastel pink coloured top with black track pants and black sports shoe, Disha’s way of learning new techniques stole our hearts. With her millions of fans praising her dedication via the comment section, the post garnered over 1,130,720 likes within hours of its upload. If you missed watching the latest gym motivating video of Disha Patani, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to make her entertain her huge fan following by her upcoming movie Bharat. Well, in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, Disha will be seen as essaying the role of Radha. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The Hindi adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat will hit the theatres on June 5, 2019.

