Disha Patani sexy video: Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani, is all set to make her fans go gaga with her upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Well, the stunning diva's fan page on Instagram posted a sizzling video of Disha Patani dancing to the beats of Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull. Take a look at the video that has set the Internet on fire:

Disha Patani sexy video: Disha Patani sexy video: She is hot, she is sexy, she is popular for her workout videos on social media. Well, she is none other than Disha Patani barely misses an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with her sizzling pictures and of course those sassy gym videos. The gorgeous diva who is also the rumoured girlfriend of Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, made us all go gaga with her Calvin Klein photo shoot.

Disha Patani’s fan page shared a sexy video of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star on photo-sharing app, Instagram. The stunning lady in the video is seen dancing to the beats of Badshah’s Kar Gayi Chull. In a yellow coloured with a red jacket, Patani slays like a diva in a sports bra. Her curly hair-do and on the point make-up is what makes her outfit look more sassy and alluring. If you missed watching this dance video of Disha Patani on Instagram, here’s the sneak peek to it.

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Ivan Rodrigues and Anant Vidhaat Sharma will be seen in the supporting roles. The film which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan, is likely to hit the theatres on June 5, this year.

