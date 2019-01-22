Disha Patani is among the allrounders of the B-town who is well known for giving major fitness and fashion goals to her fans on social media. Starting from her Kung Fu practice to Calvin Klein photo shoot she slays it all with her looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sweep kick video.

Disha Patani hot photos: Disha Patani is known as one of the hottest and fittest actors of the Bollywood industry. The actor has a massive fan following and leaves no stone unturned to count herself among the hardest and healthy divas of the B-town. It is not the first time when the hottie has given an example of being fit, she excels in boxing as well and often uploads videos of her training and Kung Fu practice. By uploading such videos, she inspires many thin girls to be fit. Recently, taking the trend forward, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of her sweep kick. Disha Patani is one such actor who is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos.

Disha Patani commenced her acting career with a Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and post to it, she gave an outstanding performance in the sports movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016. The diva is best known for spreading her hotness game with her Calvin Klein photo shoot. The Internet sensation has about 17.2 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of showcasing her talent on-screen. The all-rounder has also appeared in a music video Befikre which has currently garnered 7.3 million views on the video-sharing platform–YouTube. The sensation will next be seen in the movie Bharat which is likely to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

