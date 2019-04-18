Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in Bollywood. With her envious figure and superb styling, she makes fans go gaga every time. Well, yet again, she is hogging headlines for her steamy video. Shelling out fitness goals, Disha Patani has posted a video of her in which she can be seen doing a back handspring and a back layout with her action trainer, Nadeem Akhtar.

She will be also seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer horror comedy Malang

Disha Patani is one of the most sensational Bollywood divas who keeps on raising temperatures with her hot and sexy photos. The actor has an envious fit body and never misses a chance to flaunt it. With immense hard-work and discipline, Disha Patani has achieved this well-shaped body. Every day, the diva keeps on topping headlines for one reason or the other. Be it her Calvin Klein bikini looks or her sexy Indian attires, Disha Patani raises the heat every time. With her sartorial fashion choices, Disha Patani has also made a good name in the fashion world. Giving inspiration to many girls out there, Disha Patani dons the best of her outfits every day.

This time too, the diva is soaring temperatures with her hot and happening Instagram updates. The social media accounts of Disha Patani is flooded with these astonishing photos of her and people can’t take their eyes off it. Not just the sexy pictures but also the steamy gym videos of Disha Patani raises the temperatures every time. Motivating her fans to make health and gyming a priority, Disha keeps on sharing these videos on her official Instagram timeline.

This time too, she shared a video of her in which she can be seen doing a back handspring and a back layout with her action trainer, Nadeem Akhtar. The lady mastered all the skills. be it dancing, fitness regimes or fashion. This gym video will leave you awestruck, watch!

Well, this is not the first time. Disha Patani keeps on giving the fitness doses to her fans, surprising them every time. Shelling out fitness goals, Disha Patani leaves no chance to impress her fans.

On the work front, the Baaghi actor is prepping up for her next release Bharat. The film stars Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Tabu in significant roles. Helmed by aced director Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on June 5. In the film, Disha will be seen playing the role of a circus trapeze artist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More