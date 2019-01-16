Disha Patani sexy videos: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor who made us all go gaga with her sizzling performance in Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff, never misses a chance to hit the headlines for all the good reasons. Setting the Internet on fire with her curves by posting a sexy Calvin Klien photoshoot images, Patani yet again posted another gym video of herself on Instagram to give us perfect fitness goals. Watch the video here:

Disha Patani sexy videos: The stunning lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy Calvin Klein photoshoots, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her boxing videos. The gorgeous diva who began her career with Loafer in 2015, as always is seen in her uber-hot work out avatar. Giving us some serious fitness goals, Patani made sure her fans were inspired by her motivation towards a healthy life. Warning her fans to not mess with her, Disha in the video is seen giving a perfect competition to her coach.

One of the leading stars of Bollywood, Disha Patani with over 17 million followers on Instagram is the Internet sensation and we don’t need to prove that. From her sexy pictures to sizzling videos, Patani is always up for a surprise to her fans. Rose to fame with her amazing performances in Bollywood films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Patani is all set to flaunt her curves and unrevealed talent in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. If you missed watching the latest Instagram post of Disha Patani which has garnered over 379k likes, watch the video here:

Talking about her upcoming project, Disha Patani will be seen essaying the role of Radha in Bharat. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. Tabu, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Harish Khanna, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh, Manav Vij, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Satish Kaushik and Kashmira Irani starrer Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, this year.

