Disha Patani was last seen in action-drama Baaghi 2

Disha Patani’s pictures from her vacation are the best thing on the Internet today! The diva, who will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has been winning the Internet with her gorgeous and jaw-dropping photos! In the latest picture which was shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram page, the Baaghi 2 star looks breathtaking in a black and silver high-slit off-shoulder gown. Her sexy knee-length black boots are adding the hotness quotient to her look and her expressions will make you fall in love with her again and again!

Disha Patani is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood with a few great films in her kitty. The model-turned-actor began her career with featuring in TV advertisements and later appeared in a music video titled Befikre along with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha made her big debut in the Indian film industry with blockbuster biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Disha Patani was last seen in action-drama Baaghi 2 along with her beau Tiger Shroff and will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles! The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid this year! Disha Patani is also a sensational social media star and is also called the Instagram beauty queen all thanks to her stunning posts on the photo-sharing app.

