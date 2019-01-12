Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has been making her fans go crazy over her sexy photos and videos on social media. It is known to all that Disha is not only one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has been making her fans go crazy over her sexy photos and videos on social media. It is known to all that Disha is not only one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses but is also a social media sensation and is known for her steamy and sizzling Instagram photos and other videos shared by the actress on her social media accounts.

Disha Patani, in her stunning Instagram photo which was posted by her on Saturday, Disha Patani looks sexy and seductive in a hot pink off-shoulder short dress. She is seen sipping juice in the photo as she chills on a chair. Her pink lip shade and those curly hair are to die for! Disha Patani has been sharing photos from her recent vacation with Tiger Shroff and her photos and videos have taken social media by storm!

Disha Patani made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story post which she starred in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 which was one of the biggest hits of 2018. Disha is one of the prettiest Bollywood actresses.

