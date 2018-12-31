Disha Patani has had a wonderful year and this has been proved by her posts on her official social media handles. The sizzling actress has made numerous headlines for her looks and style in 2018. Here are some of the best photos of the diva in 2018 that are surely unmissable. Have a look.

Disha Patani, one of the most followed actors in Bollywood by Paparazzi has yet again managed to be the front-runner in the entertainment industry. The diva has shared numerous photos through her social media handles such as Instagram and Twitter, which has garnered the interests of not only her fans but also the media organisations across the country. And while this year has come to an end the diva is still making headlines even on the last day for her looks and posts on Insta.

The Bollywood actress, who had made her debut in the big screen with a Telugu film, Loafer opposite Varun Tej in the year 2015. After some time, the diva got her commercial break with the biopic of cricketer M.S Dhoni alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be seen playing a key role in Salman Khan’s upcoming flick Bharat. As per reports, Disha will step into the character of a trapeze artiste and the film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Check out the most sizzling photos of Disha Patani in 2018 here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More